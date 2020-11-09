Reeds: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) _ Reeds Inc. (REED) on Monday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The beverage and candy company posted revenue of $10.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit 87 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 71 cents.

