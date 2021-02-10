Radware: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Radware Ltd. (RDWR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.8 million.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share.

The network management software maker posted revenue of $69 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $9.6 million, or 20 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $250 million.

Radware shares have risen roughly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RDWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RDWR