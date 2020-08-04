Quotient Tech: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19.1 million in its second quarter.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 15 cents per share.

The digital coupons company posted revenue of $83.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Quotient Tech said it expects revenue in the range of $120 million to $130 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $430 million to $455 million.

Quotient Tech shares have dropped 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $8.72, a fall of 14% in the last 12 months.

