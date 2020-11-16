Quest Resource: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) _ Quest Resource Holding Corp. (QRHC) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $67,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the The Colony, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 1 cent per share.

The recycling company posted revenue of $23.7 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $1.93. A year ago, they were trading at $2.27.

