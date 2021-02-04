Quest Diagnostics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) _ Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $579 million.

The Secaucus, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $4.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to $4.48 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.28 per share.

The medical laboratory operator posted revenue of $3 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.94 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.43 billion, or $10.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.44 billion.

Quest Diagnostics shares have increased 6.5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 2%. The stock has increased 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DGX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DGX