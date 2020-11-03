Quad/Graphics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SUSSEX, Wis. (AP) _ Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Sussex, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The printing company posted revenue of $679.3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $2.44. A year ago, they were trading at $4.62.

