Qorvo: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) _ Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $201 million.

On a per-share basis, the Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.74. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.08 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.67 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.07 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Qorvo expects its per-share earnings to be $2.42.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Qorvo shares have climbed nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $175.64, a rise of 63% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QRVO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QRVO