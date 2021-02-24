Pure Storage: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $52.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The data storage company posted revenue of $502.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $480.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in May, Pure Storage said it expects revenue in the range of $405 million.

Pure Storage shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $25.76, a rise of 48% in the last 12 months.

