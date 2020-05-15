Proteostasis: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) on Friday reported a loss of $9.9 million in its first quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company's shares hit $1.76. A year ago, they were trading at $1.14.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PTI