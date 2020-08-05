Protective Insurance: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Protective Insurance Corporation-A (PTVCA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $11.4 million.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 21 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $116.6 million in the period.

Protective Insurance shares have decreased 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined nearly 5% in the last 12 months.

