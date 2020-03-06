Progyny: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Progyny Inc. (PGNY) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The provider of fertility and family building benefits posted revenue of $65.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $8.6 million, or 41 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $229.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Progyny said it expects revenue in the range of $89 million to $94 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $395 million to $415 million.

Progyny shares have fallen slightly since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PGNY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PGNY