ProPetro: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) _ ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $25.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Midland, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $106.1 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Seventeen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $106.5 million.

ProPetro shares have dropped 49% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.74, a fall of 65% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PUMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PUMP