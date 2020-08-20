PrimeEnergy: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ PrimeEnergy Corp. (PNRG) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $6.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $3.14 per share.

The investor in the oil and gas industry posted revenue of $7.3 million in the period.

PrimeEnergy shares have fallen 50% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PNRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PNRG