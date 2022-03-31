Preclosing

Skip to main content
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1030¼ 1075 1014½ 1022½ —4¾
Jul 1033 1068¾ 1011½ 1019¼ —3¾
Sep 1021 1050 998½ 1005½ —2¾
Dec 1003 1029½ 981¼ 989 —2
Mar 972¾ 1001¼ 961 963 —7¾
May 944¾ 965¼ 936 939¼ —6½
Jul 888 905½ 877 879¼ —10
Sep 875 875 874 874 +1¾
Dec 870 875 858½ 864 —1¾
Jul 790 790 790 790 +17½
Est. sales 63,244. Wed.'s sales 67,803
Wed.'s open int 343,658, up 2,434
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 739¼ 770 732½ 747¼ +9¼
Jul 720 753 714¾ 731¾ +11¾
Sep 673½ 707¾ 669¾ 694¼ +20¾
Dec 656 691 653¼ 682¼ +26¼
Mar 659¼ 693¾ 657 683 +23¾
May 662 694 659¾ 683¼ +21¼
Jul 661 691¾ 659¼ 682 +20¼
Sep 623 642 623 631¾ +8¾
Dec 607 622¾ 605¼ 610½ +3
Mar 616¼ 626½ 615¾ 616 +1¾
Sep 585 585 585 585 +23¼
Dec 542½ 557 542½ 553 +9½
Dec 527 535 522¼ 533¼ +7½
Est. sales 443,247. Wed.'s sales 244,898
Wed.'s open int 1,512,798
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 728½ 733¼ 713¼ 724¼ —5¾
Jul 685 686¾ 671 680½ —7
Sep 560 560 555 555 —3¾
Dec 555 558 555 558 +3¼
Est. sales 167. Wed.'s sales 341
Wed.'s open int 3,118
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1666¾ 1680 1613½ 1619¼ —44¾
Jul 1645 1657¼ 1594¼ 1598¾ —43¾
Aug 1598½ 1611¼ 1550 1554¾ —42
Sep 1509¼ 1531 1469 1474½ —43½
Nov 1470 1482 1420¼ 1424½ —45¾
Jan 1463¾ 1474¾ 1415¾ 1419¾ —44
Mar 1434 1445¾ 1391½ 1395½ —40¼
May 1429 1439 1387¼ 1390¾ —39
Jul 1421¾ 1435½ 1386¼ 1389 —38
Nov 1332½ 1345 1307 1308½ —29¾
Jan 1324½ 1324½ 1324½ 1324½ —16¼
Nov 1250 1250 1229 1229 —19½
Est. sales 185,227. Wed.'s sales 135,311
Wed.'s open int 750,375
