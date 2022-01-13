Preclosing

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|757
|757¾
|741
|744½
|—13¼
|May
|760¼
|760¼
|743¼
|746
|—14¼
|Jul
|753¾
|754½
|737
|739½
|—15¾
|Sep
|756
|756
|740
|742
|—16
|Dec
|759½
|761
|745½
|748½
|—15½
|Mar
|763½
|766
|751½
|752½
|—16
|May
|756¼
|758¾
|747½
|748¼
|—14
|Jul
|730½
|733
|727¾
|727¾
|—6½
|Sep
|731½
|731½
|731
|731½
|—1¼
|Est. sales 73,796.
|Wed.'s sales 95,256
|Wed.'s open int 368,276
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|599
|599¾
|585¼
|586¾
|—12¼
|May
|600¾
|601¼
|587
|589¼
|—11½
|Jul
|598
|598¾
|584¾
|587
|—11
|Sep
|571¼
|573
|563¾
|566¼
|—4¾
|Dec
|558½
|562½
|552¾
|556¼
|—2
|Mar
|566¾
|569½
|560¾
|564¼
|—1¾
|May
|571
|572
|564¾
|567½
|—1¼
|Jul
|571¼
|572½
|565¼
|567¾
|—1
|Sep
|540¾
|542½
|539¾
|540
|+2
|Dec
|534
|543
|533¼
|535¾
|+1½
|Mar
|540¼
|544¼
|540¼
|543
|+2
|Jul
|542¼
|550
|542¼
|550
|+7½
|Dec
|495½
|501¾
|495¼
|499
|+3
|Dec
|476
|476
|476
|476
|+1
|Est. sales 287,306.
|Wed.'s sales 341,848
|Wed.'s open int 1,513,444,
|up 6,520
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|643¼
|644
|621
|622¾
|—23¼
|May
|618
|618
|597
|597
|—23
|Jul
|578
|578
|564
|565½
|—19½
|Sep
|502
|510
|502
|510
|—14
|Dec
|525
|525
|520
|520
|—6
|Est. sales 748.
|Wed.'s sales 457
|Wed.'s open int 3,969
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1368
|1370
|1359¼
|1365¼
|—26
|Mar
|1399
|1399
|1370¾
|1376¼
|—23
|May
|1407½
|1407½
|1380¼
|1386
|—22¼
|Jul
|1413½
|1413¾
|1386¾
|1392¼
|—21½
|Aug
|1387½
|1389¼
|1366¾
|1372½
|—18¼
|Sep
|1336
|1336
|1319¼
|1326¾
|—13¼
|Nov
|1310
|1311¼
|1293¼
|1303
|—9½
|Jan
|1310
|1310½
|1294¼
|1302¾
|—9¾
|Mar
|1295
|1295
|1280½
|1291¾
|—6¼
|May
|1285
|1291¼
|1276¾
|1289¾
|—1¾
|Jul
|1286¼
|1291¼
|1277¼
|1290¾
|—2¼
|Nov
|1245
|1251¾
|1235¾
|1248¾
|+1¾
|Nov
|1178
|1178
|1173¼
|1173¼
|—6
|Est. sales 160,846.
|Wed.'s sales 209,162
|Wed.'s open int 687,357,
|up 11,479