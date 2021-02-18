https://www.lakecountystar.com/business/article/Preclosing-15960693.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|644
|665¾
|641½
|661¾
|+17¾
|May
|647¾
|668¾
|645¼
|664½
|+16½
|Jul
|636
|653
|634¾
|648¾
|+11½
|Sep
|634¾
|650
|634
|646½
|+10¾
|Dec
|639½
|654¾
|639½
|651½
|+10¼
|Mar
|646
|658
|646
|655¼
|+9
|May
|640¼
|649½
|640¼
|649½
|+10¼
|Jul
|619½
|631¼
|619½
|628
|+9¾
|Sep
|620¾
|628¼
|618¾
|627½
|+7½
|Dec
|637
|637
|637
|637
|+9¼
|Mar
|630
|630
|630
|630
|+¼
|Est. sales 132,788.
|Wed.'s sales 128,353
|Wed.'s open int 439,999,
|up 184
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|552¾
|554½
|548
|550¼
|—2¾
|May
|550
|552¼
|546½
|549
|—1¾
|Jul
|539¾
|541½
|536¼
|539½
|—
|¾
|Sep
|482¼
|483¾
|480¼
|483¼
|—
|¼
|Dec
|459
|460½
|456½
|459½
|—
|½
|Mar
|466½
|467½
|464½
|467
|May
|469¼
|471
|468
|470¼
|—
|¼
|Jul
|470
|471¾
|468½
|471½
|+¼
|Sep
|432
|434¾
|430¾
|432½
|+¼
|Dec
|421¾
|423¾
|420¼
|422¾
|+1½
|Mar
|429
|430
|429
|430
|+1
|Dec
|420
|420
|418¼
|418½
|—1½
|Est. sales 306,024.
|Wed.'s sales 287,161
|Wed.'s open int 1,960,546,
|up 12,087
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|352
|353¾
|350½
|353¾
|+1
|May
|358¾
|359½
|356¾
|359½
|Jul
|352¼
|352½
|352¼
|352½
|—1½
|Dec
|322½
|324¼
|322½
|324¼
|+¾
|Est. sales 771.
|Wed.'s sales 754
|Wed.'s open int 4,488,
|up 29
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1385
|1391¼
|1370
|1376¼
|—7½
|May
|1386
|1392
|1371¼
|1378
|—6¾
|Jul
|1373¾
|1379½
|1360
|1366
|—7¼
|Aug
|1331½
|1334
|1317¾
|1323¼
|—5¼
|Sep
|1230¾
|1242
|1228½
|1233½
|—3½
|Nov
|1189¼
|1194¼
|1181
|1187¾
|—1¼
|Jan
|1184¼
|1188¼
|1176½
|1181¼
|—2
|Mar
|1157¾
|1159¾
|1149
|1155¾
|+¾
|May
|1147
|1149¾
|1142¼
|1149
|+1¼
|Jul
|1145¼
|1150
|1141¼
|1147
|+2
|Sep
|1098
|1098
|1097¼
|1097¼
|—
|½
|Nov
|1072
|1078
|1069
|1075¼
|+2¾
|Nov
|1040
|1040
|1037
|1037
|—8
|Est. sales 188,503.
|Wed.'s sales 178,174
|Wed.'s open int 914,252,
|up 3,677
