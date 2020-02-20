CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 565¼ 567½ 558¼ 559½ —5¾
May 562½ 564¾ 556½ 558 —4½
Jul 561¾ 563½ 555¾ 557¼ —4
Sep 566¾ 569¼ 562 563¼ —3¾
Dec 576 578¼ 571¼ 573 —3½
Mar 585¼ 586¼ 579¾ 581¼ —3½
May 581 581 578 580 —3
Jul 571¾ 571¾ 565½ 567½ —3¾
Sep 574 574 569½ 570¼ —3¾
Dec 575¾ 577½ 575¾ 576¾ —4¼
Mar 582 582½ 579¾ 580½ —6½
Est. sales 121,731. Wed.'s sales 182,925
Wed.'s open int 508,020
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 380¾ 381¼ 378 378¾ —1¾
May 385½ 385¾ 382½ 382¾ —2½
Jul 388½ 389 385½ 385¾ —2½
Sep 386½ 387 383¾ 384 —2½
Dec 391 391½ 388 388¼ —2½
Mar 399¾ 400¼ 397¼ 397½ —2½
May 403¾ 404 401¼ 401½ —2¾
Jul 406 406 403¼ 403½ —2¼
Sep 396 396 395½ 395½ ½
Dec 397½ 398 395¾ 395¾ —1½
Mar 405 405 405 405 —1¼
Jul 413¾ 413¾ 413 413 —1½
Dec 404¾ 404¾ 404¾ 404¾ ¾
Dec 414¾ 414¾ 414¾ 414¾ —1
Est. sales 333,121. Wed.'s sales 341,346
Wed.'s open int 1,608,631, up 754
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 304½ 304½ 297½ 298½ —2¾
May 302 302¾ 297½ 299 —1¼
Jul 298 298¼ 290¾ 292¾ —1
Sep 276¼ 276¼ 274 275 —3
Dec 269 269 268 268 ½
Est. sales 956. Wed.'s sales 845
Wed.'s open int 5,777, up 35
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 896½ 898 891¼ 892¾ —4½
May 904½ 905½ 899½ 900¾ —4¾
Jul 913¾ 915¼ 909¾ 910¾ —4¾
Aug 917½ 918 912¾ 913½ —5¼
Sep 917¾ 918 912¼ 913¼ —5½
Nov 921 922¼ 916¼ 917¼ —5¾
Jan 924¾ 925 919½ 920¼ —6
Mar 917¾ 919 912 913 —6½
May 919½ 919½ 913½ 914¼ —6½
Jul 923¾ 923¾ 918¾ 919¼ —6½
Aug 920 920 920 920 —4¾
Nov 918 918 913¼ 914 —6¾
Mar 928 928 928 928 —2
Nov 933 933 933 933 —2½
Est. sales 182,012. Wed.'s sales 333,861
Wed.'s open int 864,381, up 3,893