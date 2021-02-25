PowerFleet: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) _ PowerFleet, Inc. (PWFL) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 5 cents per share.

The maker of tracking and communications technology for fleet vehicles posted revenue of $29.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $9 million, or 46 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $113.6 million.

PowerFleet shares have risen slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed nearly 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

