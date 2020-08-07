Post Holdings: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Post Holdings Inc. (POST) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $36 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 75 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The cereal maker posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.35 billion.

Post Holdings shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 7% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on POST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/POST