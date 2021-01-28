Popular: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HATO REY, Puerto Rico (AP) _ Popular Inc. (BPOP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $175.9 million.

The Hato Rey, Puerto Rico-based bank said it had earnings of $2.10 per share.

The company that runs Banco Popular and other banks in Puerto Rico and the U.S. posted revenue of $664.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $616.5 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $504.9 million, or $5.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.37 billion.

Popular shares have decreased 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 5% in the last 12 months.

