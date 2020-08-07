Polymet Mining: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Polymet Mining Corp. (PLM) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.1 million in its second quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The company's shares closed at 50 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 38 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLM