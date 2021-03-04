Playa Hotels: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AMSTERDAM (AP) _ Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) on Thursday reported a loss of $73.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Amsterdam-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 44 cents per share.

The developer and operator of all-inclusive resorts posted revenue of $66.2 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $57.5 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $262.4 million, or $1.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $273.2 million.

Playa Hotels shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.88, a climb of 38% in the last 12 months.

