Ping Identity: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $3.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The software company posted revenue of $63.3 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $68.8 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $11.9 million, or 15 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $243.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Ping Identity said it expects revenue in the range of $255 million to $265 million.

Ping Identity shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $32.41, a climb of 23% in the last 12 months.

