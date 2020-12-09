Photronics: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) _ Photronics Inc. (PLAB) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $6.5 million.

The Brookfield, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The electronics imaging company posted revenue of $149.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $33.8 million, or 52 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $609.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in February, Photronics said it expects revenue in the range of $145 million to $155 million.

Photronics shares have decreased 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 8% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLAB