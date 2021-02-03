Phibro: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) _ Phibro Animal Health Corp. (PAHC) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $12.8 million.

The Teaneck, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The maker of animal health products and nutritional supplements posted revenue of $206.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in April, Phibro expects its per-share earnings to range from 30 cents to 33 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $205 million to $208 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Phibro shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $21.95, a decrease of 7.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAHC