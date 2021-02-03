https://www.lakecountystar.com/business/article/Performance-Food-Fiscal-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15920723.php
Performance Food: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $17.6 million.
On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 35 cents per share.
The food distributor posted revenue of $6.85 billion in the period.
Performance Food shares have increased 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased almost 4% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFGC
