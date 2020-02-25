Perficient: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Perficient Inc. (PRFT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $11.8 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The information technology consulting firm posted revenue of $145.2 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $145.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $37.1 million, or $1.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $565.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Perficient expects its per-share earnings to range from 49 cents to 52 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $143 million to $149 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Perficient expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.45 per share, with revenue ranging from $610 million to $640 million.

Perficient shares have climbed 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 86% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRFT