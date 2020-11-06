PennyMac: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) _ PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $535.2 million.

The Westlake Village, California-based company said it had profit of $7.03 per share.

The mortgage banking and investment management company posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period.

PennyMac shares have increased 67% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 87% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFSI