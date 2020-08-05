PennantPark: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $12.6 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 26 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $22.8 million in the period.

PennantPark shares have decreased 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $8.69, a fall of 23% in the last 12 months.

