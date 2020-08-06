Paylocity: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) _ Paylocity Holding Corp. (PCTY) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Schaumburg, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based payroll and human-resources software services posted revenue of $130.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $126.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $64.5 million, or $1.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $561.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Paylocity said it expects revenue in the range of $131.5 million to $135.5 million.

Paylocity shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $134.41, a rise of 42% in the last 12 months.

