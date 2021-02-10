Paycom: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $24.4 million.

The Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The maker of human-resources and payroll software posted revenue of $220.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $213.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $143.5 million, or $2.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $841.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Paycom said it expects revenue in the range of $270 million to $272 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1.01 billion.

Paycom shares have fallen almost 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $425.70, a climb of 43% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAYC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAYC