Partner Communications: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
ROSH HA AYIN ISRAEL, Israel (AP) _ Partner Communications Co. (PTNR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $3 million.
The Rosh Ha Ayin Israel, Israel-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share.
The mobile phone network operator posted revenue of $226 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $4.03. A year ago, they were trading at $4.81.
