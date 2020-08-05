Parsley Energy: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Parsley Energy Inc. (PE) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $356.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $220.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $327.2 million.

Parsley Energy shares have decreased 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $11.46, a drop of 19% in the last 12 months.

