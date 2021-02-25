Park Hotels & Resorts: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TYSONS, Va. (AP) _ Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) on Thursday reported a loss in a key measure in its fourth quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Tysons, Virginia, said it had a funds from operations loss of $125 million, or 53 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a funds from operations loss of 58 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $217 million, or 92 cents per share.

Park Hotels & Resorts, based in Tysons, Virginia, posted revenue of $113 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $134.7 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $389 million. Revenue was reported as $852 million.

The company's shares have climbed 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $21.18, a rise of 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

