Park City Group: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MURRAY, Utah (AP) _ Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $480,000.

The Murray, Utah-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share.

The software-as-a-service provider posted revenue of $5.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.6 million, or 5 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $20 million.

The company's shares closed at $4.64. A year ago, they were trading at $6.07.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCYG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCYG