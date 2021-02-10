Paramount Group: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in New York, said it had funds from operations of $52.5 million, or 24 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $14.8 million, or 7 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust that owns office buildings, based in New York, posted revenue of $182.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $213.7 million. Revenue was reported as $714.2 million.

Paramount Group expects full-year funds from operations in the range of 82 cents to 88 cents per share.

The company's shares have climbed 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $9.13, a decline of 37% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PGRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PGRE