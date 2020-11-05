Pan American Silver: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $65.3 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 34 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $300.4 million in the period.

Pan American Silver shares have climbed 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $32.11, a rise of 92% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAAS