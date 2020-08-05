PTC Therapeutics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. (AP) _ PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $181.4 million in its second quarter.

The South Plainfield, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $2.78 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.65 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.29 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $75.2 million in the period.

PTC Therapeutics shares have increased 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $48.97, a rise of 15% in the last 12 months.

