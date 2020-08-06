PRA Group: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) _ PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $57.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.26.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The debt collector posted revenue of $271.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $263 million.

PRA Group shares have climbed 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $43.70, an increase of 49% in the last 12 months.

