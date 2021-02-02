PJT Partners: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $46.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.67. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.81 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $322 million in the period.

PJT Partners shares have declined nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 60% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PJT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PJT