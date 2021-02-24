PDC Energy: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.10 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $278.6 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $360.8 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $724.3 million, or $7.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.34 billion.

PDC Energy shares have climbed 64% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $33.58, a climb of 58% in the last 12 months.

