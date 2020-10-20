P&G: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $4.28 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $1.63.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The world's largest consumer products maker posted revenue of $19.32 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.33 billion.

P&G shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 6%. The stock has climbed 22% in the last 12 months.

