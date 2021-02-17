Owens Corning: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) _ Owens Corning (OC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $232 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toledo, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $2.13. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $1.90 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $1.93 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.81 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $383 million, or $3.53 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $7.06 billion.

Owens Corning shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 31% in the last 12 months.

