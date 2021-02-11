Otonomy: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $53,000 in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $416,000.

For the year, the company said its loss was nearly unchanged at $44.7 million. Annual losses per share rose to $1.10 from $1.45. Revenue was reported as $273,000.

Otonomy shares have decreased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.35, a rise of 35% in the last 12 months.

