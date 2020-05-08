Otonomy: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 37 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $160,000 in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.42. A year ago, they were trading at $3.09.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OTIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OTIC