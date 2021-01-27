Oshkosh: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) _ Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $69.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oshkosh, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.13 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The heavy vehicle manufacturer for the military, emergency and commercial companies posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.52 billion.

Oshkosh shares have climbed 7.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OSK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OSK