*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Mar
|88.48
|90.26
|88.48
|90.26
|+2.44
|May
|89.20
|92.80
|89.20
|91.57
|+2.74
|Jul
|90.25
|93.70
|90.09
|92.46
|+2.75
|Sep
|86.79
|+2.46
|Oct
|88.09
|88.09
|87.74
|87.74
|+2.56
|Nov
|86.79
|+2.46
|Dec
|84.69
|87.29
|84.69
|86.79
|+2.46
|Jan
|85.37
|+1.76
|Mar
|85.19
|85.83
|85.01
|85.37
|+1.76
|May
|84.42
|85.01
|84.08
|84.37
|+1.49
|Jul
|83.29
|84.01
|83.00
|83.22
|+1.35
|Sep
|76.50
|+.75
|Oct
|79.40
|+1.13
|Nov
|76.50
|+.75
|Dec
|76.60
|77.98
|76.15
|76.50
|+.75
|Jan
|76.85
|+.75
|Mar
|76.85
|+.75
|May
|76.70
|+.75
|Jul
|76.35
|+.75
|Sep
|74.85
|+.75
|Oct
|75.35
|+.75
|Nov
|74.85
|+.75
|Dec
|74.85
|+.75
|Est. sales 44,922.
|Fri.'s sales 49,410
|Fri.'s open int 242,363
