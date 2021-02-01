https://www.lakecountystar.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-15915143.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Mar
|80.68
|81.60
|79.81
|80.03
|—.61
|May
|81.93
|82.83
|81.15
|81.36
|—.48
|Jul
|82.72
|83.78
|82.17
|82.33
|—.45
|Sep
|77.94
|+.25
|Oct
|79.10
|—.11
|Nov
|77.94
|+.25
|Dec
|77.61
|78.73
|77.61
|77.94
|+.25
|Jan
|78.31
|+.56
|Mar
|78.50
|78.81
|78.20
|78.31
|+.56
|May
|78.75
|78.75
|78.19
|78.19
|+.50
|Jul
|78.39
|78.44
|77.71
|77.71
|+.35
|Sep
|72.77
|+.35
|Oct
|74.16
|+.25
|Nov
|72.77
|+.35
|Dec
|73.50
|73.88
|72.77
|72.77
|+.35
|Jan
|73.35
|+.35
|Mar
|73.35
|+.35
|May
|73.47
|+.35
|Jul
|73.53
|+.35
|Sep
|72.15
|+.35
|Oct
|72.55
|+.35
|Nov
|72.15
|+.35
|Dec
|72.15
|+.35
|Est. sales 48,659.
|Fri.'s sales 29,259
|Fri.'s open int 247,616
