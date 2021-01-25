https://www.lakecountystar.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-15896886.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Mar
|81.56
|82.47
|81.50
|82.33
|+.77
|May
|82.65
|83.50
|82.58
|83.30
|+.64
|Jul
|83.52
|84.31
|83.46
|84.14
|+.58
|Sep
|78.88
|+.41
|Oct
|80.48
|+.46
|Nov
|78.88
|+.41
|Dec
|78.37
|79.16
|78.36
|78.88
|+.41
|Jan
|79.11
|+.34
|Mar
|79.21
|79.38
|79.02
|79.11
|+.34
|May
|79.10
|79.11
|78.75
|78.86
|+.26
|Jul
|78.66
|78.66
|78.10
|78.31
|+.26
|Sep
|72.41
|—.29
|Oct
|74.81
|+.11
|Nov
|72.41
|—.29
|Dec
|72.75
|72.75
|72.41
|72.41
|—.29
|Jan
|72.81
|—.19
|Mar
|72.81
|—.19
|May
|72.61
|—.19
|Jul
|72.26
|+.01
|Sep
|70.76
|+.51
|Oct
|71.26
|+.51
|Nov
|70.76
|+.51
|Dec
|70.76
|+.51
|Est. sales 29,864.
|Fri.'s sales 45,654
|Fri.'s open int 254,529
