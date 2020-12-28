https://www.lakecountystar.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-15832408.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Mar
|76.40
|76.67
|76.15
|76.35
|+.08
|May
|77.13
|77.31
|76.83
|77.00
|+.05
|Jul
|77.64
|77.85
|77.38
|77.53
|+.01
|Dec
|73.96
|74.20
|73.67
|73.80
|+.05
|Mar
|74.38
|74.57
|74.30
|74.30
|+.09
|May
|74.19
|74.29
|74.10
|74.10
|—.01
|Jul
|73.88
|73.95
|73.75
|73.75
|—.07
|Dec
|69.60
|69.70
|69.55
|69.55
|—.11
|Est. sales 8,195.
|Thu.'s sales 8,390
|Thu.'s open int 222,249,
|up 37
View Comments